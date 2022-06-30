Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Syria For Recognising Sovereignty Of Breakaway Regions

In response to Syria's recognition of the independence of the two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the cessation of diplomatic relations with Syria on Wednesday. Damascus, which is an ally of Russia, formally recognised the "independence and sovereignty" of the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on June 29, Wednesday.

Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine's two eastern breakaway separatist republics that have been out of Kyiv's jurisdiction since 2014, are located in the Donbas area, which is currently the focal point of Russia's invasion. Before the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine, in February, Moscow acknowledged their independence. Furthermore, Syria became the first nation other than Russia to publicly recognise the two breakaway republics, TRT World reported.

Following the recognition, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in a Telegram video stated, “There will no longer be relations between Ukraine and Syria”. He also added that even stronger sanctions pressure will be placed on Syria. Syria's action, according to Zelensky, is a "worthless story," The Guardian reported.

Damascus recognised two breakaway republics soon after a meeting with Russian delegates

According to media reports, Damascus recognised the two breakaway republics soon after a meeting between Russian delegates and Donetsk region representatives and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad earlier this month. According to the Syrian Foreign Ministry, Assad stated at the meeting that Damascus was prepared to develop a political connection with Donetsk.

Syria's foreign ministry told the official SANA news agency, “The Syrian Arab Republic has decided to recognise the independence and sovereignty of both the Lugansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic”. To agree on frameworks for bolstering relations, which includes establishing diplomatic ties in accordance with existing rules, they will talk with both nations, it was noted.

In the meantime, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad emphasised that the United States is under the charge of terrorists and neo-Nazis, further adding that his country and its old ally Moscow are "fighting the same enemy." After a conversation with Dmitry Sablin, deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on defence, and a delegation from the Donetsk People's Republic, Putin's steadfast supporter Assad said, "Both terrorists and neo-Nazis are controlled by the same country: the US."

Apart from this, in the month of May, in order to have a stronger presence in the neighbouring nation, Ukraine that the Kremlin is presently occupying, Russia had started the process of removing its soldiers from Syria. It has consolidated them at three airports and transferred part of them there. According to media reports, the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed that 63,000 military personnel—nearly half of them were officers—were stationed in Syria between 2015 and 2018.

(Image: AP)