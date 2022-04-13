Ukraine Decides To Nationalize 10 Russian Vessels To Restore Its Economy Amid Ongoing War

In a bid to give a push to its economy, the Ukrainian authorities have decided to use 10 Russian vessels. The Ukrainian authorities have sent the materials required to nationalize ships in the favour of Ukraine to the Odessa Regional Military Administration. According to the statement released by the Ukrainian government, law enforcement officials seized 8 Russian cargo ships and 2 tanks in the waters of the ports of the Odessa region. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 49.

The officials discovered the Russian vessels after the Border guards worked to find the owners of the ship that had been blocked due to the Russian offensive against Ukraine. The Ukrainian government in the statement informed that the vessels of Russia have been shifted to the Seaports Administration of Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian government statement, crews and Russian citizens are on board the ship. The Ukrainian administration stressed that they have decided to use the property of Russia in the interests of Ukraine to restore its economy.

"Materials with the initiative to nationalize ships in favor of Ukraine have already been sent to the Odessa Regional Military Administration. From now on, the property of the aggressor country will serve in the interests of Ukraine to restore its economy," the Ukrainian government said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to note here that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. In the latest update released on April 13, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed that a battalion of around 400 people was organised in the Leningrad region, which is made up entirely of combat-trained soldiers. It further claimed that they were sent to Ukraine to reinforce a battalion of the 58th general army. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that partial blockade and artillery shelling continues in Kharkiv. According to the statement, the armed forces of Ukraine in the past 24 hours destroyed two cars equipment, three artillery systems of Russia and even shot down the Russian plane Su-25. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pointed out that due to weather conditions the occupiers have drastically curtailed the use of the plane. Russian forces continue to make air strikes on Mariupol and the troops of Moscow attempt to take possession of individual settlements in the South Buzky direction.

Image: AP