Humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol are set to reopen on Sunday a day after it was halted due to shelling. Both countries had blamed the other for shelling. On Sunday, Russian-state owned media Sputnik claimed that Ukrainian forces have refused to guarantee they will not violate the cease-fire in Mariupol and Volnovakha to ensure evacuation of civilians.

“No, the Ukrainian side has refused to guarantee ceasefire [in Mariupol and Volnovakha],” DPR head Eduard Basurin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Ukraine tries to evacuate city under week-long Russian attack

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday prepared for a second attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol that was pounded by a week-long Russian attack as economic pressure on Putin administration intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. Evacuations from Mariupol were scheduled to begin from 10 am GMT to 9 pm under the local ceasefire. A similar cease-fire planned there and in the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping women, children and older under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces.

The revived announcement came after Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and a Russian-speaking member of his Cabinet travelled to Moscow and spoke with Ukraine's president in hopes of brokering a broader deal to stop the fighting, now in its 11th day.

1.5 million have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion

The head of the United Nations' refugees' agency said that more than 1.5 million refugees have crossed from Ukraine into neighbouring nations since Russia launched a military offensive. Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, tweeted that it is “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Meanwhile, the third round of peace talks has been planned for Monday, March 7. The date was proposed by Kyiv, Moscow is yet to respond. On March 4, Russia and Ukraine agreed to organise humanitarian corridors to vacate civilians from vulnerable areas in the second round of talks in Belarus.

Image: AP