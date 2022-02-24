In the midst of Russia's attack on Ukraine, Moscow claims that Ukrainian soldiers are fleeing their positions. As per the reports of RT News, the Defence authorities announced that the Ukrainian troops and servicemen are fleeing their stations and laying down their weapons. However, no evidence to back the claim has been offered as of yet. The statement also said that the Russian military is not attacking cities in Ukraine and that the civilian population is not endangered.

As part of a special operation ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow claims to have targeted a number of military targets, including airfields, defence stations and aeroplanes, with high-precision missiles. However, the Mayor of Mariupol, which is a city in Ukraine, Vadim Bouchenko claimed that three people had been murdered and another six injured in the city, one of which was a kid, according to RT News.

'Distribute weapons to army veterans'

Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov has stated that their army is unbreakable and that anyone who is ready and able to wield guns in their hands may immediately join the Territorial Defense Forces in their local territory, citing police statements that army veterans would be distributed weapons.

Dmytro Kuleba, who is Ukraine’s foreign minister, said in a statement that Moscow had now initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and he believes that this is an asymmetrical battle. He stated that Ukraine will fight back and triumph and that Putin must be stopped by the entire world. Earlier, he said that no sanctions are enough for Russia until their forces leave Ukraine.

Ukraine President advises people to remain calm

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has proclaimed martial law in the country, advising the citizens of the country to remain calm and be at home. Foreign leaders have slammed Moscow's actions, with US President Joe Biden declaring a "premeditated conflict" that will result in catastrophic loss of life and human misery. In the meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West from interfering in Russia's confrontation with Ukraine. He stated that if someone interferes, Russia would retaliate instantly, with consequences beyond anything they have ever seen in history.

Image: AP