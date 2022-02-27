Ukraine on Saturday hailed its soldiers and civilians 'protecting the country' for putting up an intense 72 hours of resistance in and around Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had rejected the offer of the United States to flee as Russian troops advanced into the urban settlements, and had instead vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country."

Ukraine's government's official account on Twitter said in a post that the world "didn’t believe and doubted" that Kyiv would be able to fight Russian troops. It then shared images of the Russian armoured tank seized by Ukrainian soldiers and Russian soldiers captured by the Ukrainian forces as thought battle ensued between the two nations.

50,000 Ukrainians fled the country in less than 48 hours

As many as 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since the Russian invasion as Ukrainian troops led the valiant resistance against the invading Russian forces, that advanced into the Capital Kyiv on Saturday. While more than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled in less than 48 hours to escape the war atrocities, the majority of Ukraine's civilians took up arms to fight the Russian forces as they infiltrated Ukraine's borders into the country.

72 hours of resistance! The world didn’t believe. The world doubted. But we did not just stand, we confidently continue to fight with russian occupant!We showed the world - don’t be afraid 🇷🇺, be strong & repel it! Support of 🇺🇦 must be more stronger! Your safety depends on us! pic.twitter.com/SlHhv6tGuz — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 27, 2022

Clashes broke out between Ukraine's armed forces and the Russian troops after strikes on bridges, power plants, schools, blood banks, and apartment buildings. It isn't immediately clear how far into the Ukrainian territory Russian forces have invaded, but on Saturday, Ukrainian forces were seen fending off assaults, into the third day of the invasion.

Ukraine also earlier released harrowing footage of an all-out assault by the Russian forces across its civilian-populated cities within dense urban settlements as fighting reached the streets of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The nearly a minute footage broadcasted Russia’s advancement into Ukraine with a bombardment of airstrikes as Putin allegedly halted Moscow’s offensive hoping for prospects of a talk with the Ukrainian delegation in Minsk, a Russian allied country.

As Kyiv suspended talks over the tussle of location, as it offered to send a delegation to Poland instead, Russian forces infiltrated with force and took control of the southeastern city of Melitopol. As many as 198 Ukrainians have been killed in the Russian offensive, including three children, according to Ukraine’s health minister.

Image: Twitter/@oleksiireznikov