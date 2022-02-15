Ukraine: Defence Min Oleksii Reznikov Asserts There Is No Reason To Impose Martial Law

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Monday, February 14, asserted that there is no requirement to declare martial law in the country. When asked whether martial law will be imposed, he told Ukraine's ICTV, "I am sure that there are absolutely no grounds for imposing this special legal regime."

He further stated that it should not be done solely to regulate or control the media atmosphere and space and added that he is confident that Ukraine will be able to overcome this problem.

"Indeed, it has mostly an information nature. But martial law is imposed in case of real aggression, invasion. I hope this will not happen and everything will be all right." He further expressed, "At the same time, martial law is imposed if there’s direct aggression and invasion. I hope that such an invasion won’t happen." Oleksii Reznikov was quoted as saying by ICTV.

The defence minister also added that Ukraine will emerge from the crisis even stronger. Moreover, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated his family is staying in Kyiv during a briefing with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday. Zelensky also called the relocation of a number of countries' diplomats from Kyiv to the country's west a "big mistake."

Russia poses no threat to anyone: Peskov

Allegations of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have recently been repeated by the West and Kyiv. These assertions, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, are "empty and false," and are being used to inflame tensions. He said that Russia poses no threat to anyone. Peskov, on the other hand, would not rule out the potential of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that using military action to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine would be disastrous.

Ukraine's leaders, on the other hand, have urged their citizens to remain calm. They are attempting to convince the public that a feared invasion by neighbouring Russia is not imminent, while also acknowledging that the threat is genuine and that they are willing to accept military weapons and support from other countries to bolster their defences.

Although Russia has denied plans for an attack, it has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, prompting the US and its NATO partners to hurry to prepare for a possible war.

