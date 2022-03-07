Amid escalating tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Monday asserted that the Russian armed forces are using the "Z" symbol on their vehicles and termed it the "nazi marks." Reznikov recalled that there was a station Z near the concentration camp Sachsenhausen wherein mass killings took place in 1943. The Ukraine Defence Minister shared an image that depicts a white coloured "Z" symbol painted on military vehicles.

Taking to Twitter, Oleksii Reznikov wrote, "occupiers with nazi marks.”Z”, which the Russia use on their technique,is quite well known. At 1943 near the con camp Sachsenhausen was a station Z where mass murders were committed. It contained a special device for firing shots in the back, gas chamber.This is what it is-the Russian world." Notably, Reznikov's Tweet comes as the Russian aggression in Ukraine entered its 12th day after President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in key cities of the ex-Soviet state.

🇷🇺occupiers with nazi marks.”Z”,which the 🇷🇺use on their technique,is quite well known. At 1943 near the conccamp Sachsenhausen was a station Z where mass murders were committed. It contained a special device for firing shots in the back,gas chamber.This is what it is-the 🇷🇺world pic.twitter.com/ZWGyGSQD0M — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) March 7, 2022

When was the 'Z' symbol spotted for the first time?

The Russian military trucks with the symbol "Z" written in white were spotted for the first time near the Ukraine border much before Russia initiated the military operation in the Donbass region. The armed vehicles were said to have been labelled with white-coloured 'Z' letter inside a 'square box'. Meanwhile, Russian troops were filmed moving towards Ukraine in the vehicles, all marked with the 'Z' symbol. Military sources had reportedly insisted that the symbol signified that the Russian armed forces were ready to launch a full-scale attack. A source in Kyiv informed The Sun that the Ukraine armed forces have similar tanks and vehicles and that the Russian troops might have used the symbol to "reduce the risk of friendly fire."

Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia's offensive in Ukraine entered its 12th consecutive day, the Ukrainian Defence Minister informed on Twitter that the power of fighting has been reduced temporarily as the Russian troops have "suffered enormous losses." Taking to Facebook, the Defence Ministry informed that the Russian forces continue to concentrate troops for a "new wave of attack." He further noted that the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv are their main priorities. He also informed that more than 140,000 Ukrainians, especially men, have returned to Ukraine from Europe.

Russia & Ukraine to hold third round of talks

Furthermore, Oleksii Reznikov mentioned that thousands of people have joined the Territorial Defence Forces and they have received a request from 20,000 foreign nationals to come to Ukraine and defend the motherland against Russia's continued aggression. Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podoliyak, advisor to the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took to his Twitter handle to announce that Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold the third round of talks at 16.00 Kyiv time (7:30 pm IST). He revealed that the delegation of Russia remains unchanged.

«Have been past 11d of heroic resistance.

Due to the enormous losses suffered by the enemy, the power of fighting has been temporarily reduced. However, the russian invaders concentrate forces and budgets for a new wave of attacks» - @oleksiireznikov ➡️ https://t.co/Sn6PR1GIgi pic.twitter.com/Y0T862gtnb — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 7, 2022

Negotiations with the Russian Federation. Third round. Beginning at 16.00 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged... pic.twitter.com/ycfT9LT0tc — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

Image: AP