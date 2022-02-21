Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Sunday said that it is “inappropriate” to talk about a Russian invasion in the coming days as tensions brewed into the war-like scenario in the highly volatile Donbas region. "Today, as of this hour, Russia has not formed yet a strike force in any city where it surrounded Ukraine,” stated Kyiv’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with Ukraine's 1+1 broadcaster. Reznikov’s statement appeared to contradict American press reports which stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “officially ordered” his commanders to proceed with the military invasion of Ukraine.

“It is inappropriate, in my opinion, to talk about the attack tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” said Kyiv’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

On the other hand, Reznikov said while speaking to Ukraine's 1+1 broadcaster, ''that does not mean that the risks are low, and it does not mean that there is no threat. I want to remind our partners that the threat has existed since 2013." Reznikov stressed that Ukraine's army is ready to meet Russian troops and deter the threats of an attack. “I want to remind our partners that the threat has existed since 2013,” iterated Ukraine’s defense minister. His remarks come as heavy shelling is being reported at the volatile contact line in Ukraine's breakaway Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) in the Donbas region.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, today said that Ukraine received a batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin from Estonia. [Credit: Twitter/@in_memoriam818]

Russia 'not threatening anyone': Russian Ambassador to the US

The Ukrainian Army is blaming the Russia-backed separatists for launching assaults on the civilians. The separatist militia leaders meanwhile registered multiple ceasefire violations in the area via the official Telegram channel, blaming Kyiv's forces for attacking the Republics' territory with heavy artillery, which it alleged has been banned under the Minsk Agreement.

In a separate interview with American broadcaster CBS, the Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov stated Russian troops are stationed on Russia's sovereign territory and are not "threatening anyone.” Russia’s Antonov categorically stressed that Moscow is not trying to seize any territory or invade any country. “I would like to confirm that Donetsk and Lugansk are part of Ukraine," he emphasised.

"Russia does not pose a threat to the United States, does not threaten Ukraine. We do not seek to destabilize Washington or Kyiv. Americans and Ukrainians are not our opponents," Antonov stressed in a post on the Russian Embassy in the US’ Facebook.

