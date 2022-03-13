Ukraine Defence Ministry Claims Injured Russian Soldiers Receiving Treatment In Belarus

A large number of Russian servicemen injured during hostilities on Ukrainian territory are being treated in medical facilities in Belarus' south-eastern region, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. In a Facebook post, the ministry claimed that there aren't enough blood supplies for surgery. The post also added that blood reserves accumulated for Belarus citizens are used, with approximately two-thirds of the reserve being redirected to the Russian military's needs.

Russia attacks Ukrainian Centre for International Peacekeeping and Security

On the 18th day of the war, Russia bombed the Ukrainian Centre for International Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv near the Polish border, according to Lviv military authorities. On Sunday, in a statement, the Lviv regional military administration reported that, "The occupiers launched an airstrike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles."

"There are no dead, but information about the injured and wounded is being clarified," the Interfax news agency reported citing Anton Mironovich, spokesman for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Academy of Land Forces.

If Russian forces try to capture Kyiv, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has warned that they will face a fight to the death, while France has claimed that Russian President Putin has demonstrated no intent to make peace. It is worth noting that yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the ongoing crisis.

In addition, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Saturday that Russia was deploying a new batch of soldiers after suffering its worst losses in decades. In a speech to the country, Zelenskyy urged Russia to keep the truce in place so that the evacuation of Mariupol could be completed successfully. Zelenskyy also stated that he has requested German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to put pressure on Russia to release Melitopol Mayor, who was kidnapped by the Russian military on Friday.

Moreover, Russian rocket attacks on Saturday destroyed an airfield in Vasylkiv, Kyiv area, and bombarded a mosque in Mariupol, which housed 80 civilians. This comes as British intelligence agencies have cautioned Ukraine about the Russian offensive's escalation. As air raid sirens blared across most Ukrainian cities on Saturday morning, urging people to seek shelter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the war had reached a "strategic turning point."

