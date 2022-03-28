Ukraine Defence Ministry Claims Russia Lost About 17,000 Troops Since Putin's Invasion

Amid the escalating war between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that about 17,000 Russian troops have lost their lives since the invasion began on February 24. The Ministry in the latest update on Facebook informed that the Kremlin has lost 1,694 combat-armoured machines. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Russian armed forces have lost 586 tanks and 302 artillery systems.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the Facebook post claimed that Russian soldiers have lost 95 MLRS, 123 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 127 helicopters and 1,150 vehicles, seven vessels including ships and boats. Furthermore, Russian armed forces have lost 73 fuel tanks, 66 unmanned aerial vehicles and 21 special equipment. On March 27, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Twitter revealed that seven generals of the Russian armed forces have been killed since the Russian military offensive started more than a month ago.

During one month of 🇷🇺 invasion, Ukrainians eliminated 7️⃣ enemy generals:

Lt. Gen. Andrei Mordvichev

Lt. Gen. Yakov Rezantsev

Maj. Gen. Vitaliy Gerasimov

Maj. Gen. Andrei Kolesnikov

Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev

Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetskiy

Maj. Gen Magomed Tushaev#DeadRussianGenerals — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 27, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry in the latest update about the ongoing situation in Ukraine on March 28, informed that Russian armed forces continue to focus on preparing for resuming the offensive. The Ministry claimed that Russian troops continue to target military and civilian infrastructure using rocket and bomb attacks. The Russian troops continue to block the city of Chernihiv, causing damage to civilian infrastructure. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, the Russian armed forces continue to carry out defence of previously captured regions. The Russian armed forces are trying to take control of the settlements of Popasna, Rubízhne, the exits to the areas of the settlements Vuhledar, Solodke in Donetsk direction.

Ukraine's priorities remain its 'territorial integrity and sovereignty': Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said that Kyiv is seeking peace as negotiations with Russia are set to continue for the sixth round. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's priorities continue to remain its territorial integrity and sovereignty and "effective security guarantees." The Ukrainian President asserted that they aim to achieve peace and restore normalcy in their country at the earliest. Indicating another busy week amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy pledged to continue appealing to Parliaments of other nations. He added, “No one will be able to hide the Ukrainian interest somewhere in political offices or in bureaucratic loopholes.”

Image: AP