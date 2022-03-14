As the war continues to escalate against Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Minister expressed confidence about winning it, stating that "it's just a matter of time." The ministry also urged its citizens not to share locations of Russian strikes as "it helps the enemy to improve their targets." It further alleged that Russian troops are continuously spreading disinformation related to the ongoing war and also killing people mercilessly. "Russian forces have been snatching mobile phones from people in Ukraine. They have also killed many people for not giving their smartphones," the Defence Ministry added.

The ministry further claimed that Russia has attempted to stifle information resources in order to obstruct Ukraine's information flow. Earlier on March 12, Ukraine's Defence Ministry claimed that Russian troops have resorted to looting due to lack of supplies and resistance by Ukraine's forces. The ministry claimed that the invaders are forced to shift tactics after an unsuccessful effort to carry out a potent offence. They are unable to effectively provide their forces with fuel, food, equipment, tanks, and rotation due to serious logistical challenges and communication lapses, it added. The ministry also accused Russian forces of violating the International Humanitarian Law on war.

Israel ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine to end war

Meanwhile, Israel has stated that it will serve as a mediator in the talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing war. Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Presidential Administration, stated that Israel has undertaken the "complex but noble" task of serving as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asked him to accept the offer made by the Russian President to end the war, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Fourth round of peace negotiations underway

It is significant to mention here that the fourth round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is underway. The negotiations are being held virtually, after the first three rounds failed to yield the desired results, apart from the announcement of brief ceasefires and the establishment of humanitarian corridors. Notably, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei had also said on Saturday, March 12, that his country is ready to take part in the negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Image: AP