Ukraine Defence Ministry refuses To Confirm Or Deny Attack On Russia's Belgorod Oil Depot

Ukraine has refused to confirm or deny its involvement in the Belgorod oil depot attack, touted to be the first counter-offensive by Kyiv on Russian soil. Addressing a press brief on Friday, April 1, Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk refused to clarify the country's alleged involvement in the airstrikes.

“Ukraine has been defending itself to resist aggression. Does not mean that Ukraine has responsibility for what happens in Russia,” said Colonel Oleksandr Motuzyanyk in a briefing.

Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba had told the media that he could not confirm or deny reports of Ukrainian involvement in the strike as he 'did not have military information'.

On Friday morning, the Governor of Belgorod claimed that Kyiv had struck an oil depot in the Russian border region. Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships into Russian territory early morning and striking an oil depot. Dramatic visuals emerged from the site which showed the oil depot up in flames, with smoke billowing from the installation.

Taking to Telegram, the Governor shared details of the attack saying that the depot, a facility run by Russian energy giant Rosneft, was set ablaze. The incident, which took place about 35 kilometres (21 miles) from the border, left two people injured.

"The fire at the oil depot occurred as a result of an airstrike from two helicopters of the armed forces of Ukraine, which entered the territory of Russia at a low altitude", the Governor wrote on the messaging app.

Russia threatens attack could 'hamper' talks

Issuing their first response to the attack, Kremlin has asserted that the attack could 'hamper' talks with Ukraine. "A fire at an oil depot in Belgorod does not create conditions comfortable for the continuation of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," press secretary for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov, was quoted as saying by RT.

Delegations of Russia and Ukraine had held the sixth round of talks in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 29. After the meeting, the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky announced that Russia had received written proposals on a treaty from Ukraine and added that Moscow had vowed to decrease attacks on the war-torn country. The two countries resumed talks online today, as the war enters day 37.