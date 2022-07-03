Ukraine Defence Ministry Thanks US For Supplying NASAMS Missile Systems Amid Russia War

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the United States has announced plans to supply the war-ravaged Ukraine with NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to combat Russian forces. On July 3, Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov took to his Twitter account and thanked the Biden administration for taking this decision.

This came after the US Defence Department announced on July 1 that it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars to fight against Russian aggression.

"Thank you, POTUS, and my colleague SecDef. Another significant step in support of the United States is the decision to supply NASAMS to the UA Army. This increases our ability to protect our land and sky. Ukraine's victory in the war against the terrorist state will ensure global security for years to come!" Reznikov wrote.

What is NASAMS?

The Norwegian Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) is a medium-range mobile anti-aircraft missile system (SAMS) designed to engage air targets at low and medium altitudes in any weather conditions, with the ability to simultaneously accompany and hit a larger number of targets. The time to transfer the complex from a derivative position to a combat position has been reduced. At the same time, the number of service personnel is reduced four times, and NASAMS has a greater degree of unification of equipment and the possibility of combining it with other systems.

The complex includes a launcher based on the chassis of a Scania P113 off-road vehicle, air-to-air AMRAAM (AIM-120A) missiles placed in six transport-launch containers, and an AN/MPQ-64 multifunctional radar station, reported Ukrinform.

On the other hand, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being trained in eight European countries. According to Ukraine's Defence Minister, thousand of Ukrainian soldiers have already mastered the use of the weapons provided by the western allies. “We are learning. We are learning quickly. We will equally quickly master aviation and other types of high-tech weapons. Those who doubted this have already changed their minds." He added, "Any weapon in the hands of our soldiers becomes even more effective. We will expel the invader terrorists from our land. Victory is ours,” said Reznikov, reported mil.in.ua.

Russia-Ukraine war

Ever since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered war against neighbouring Ukraine, hostilities between both nations have resulted in the deaths of thousands on both sides. As per Ukraine's latest update, till now Russia has lost 35,970 troops. In addition to this, 217 Russian sites, 1,584 tanks, 187 helicopters, over 3700 APV, 15 boats, and 801 artillery systems have been damaged by Ukrainian forces.

