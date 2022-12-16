Ukraine Demands More Weapons As NATO Scrambles To Refill Supplies

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday pushed for the supply of more weapons from the NATO member nations, stressing what he described as the "decisive" next phase of the war against Moscow. Addressing the European Union via video link, Zelenskyy asked for "more modern weapons, a larger volume of supplies" to counter the Russian offensive. His request came as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) member nations have been struggling to replenish their own stocks of the arsenal. Ukraine's leader emphasized that the military aid would be needed for the next six months—as it is a critical period amid reports that Russia plans to mobilize 200,000 soldiers for renewed attacks on Kyiv.

"The next six months will be decisive in many respects in the confrontation that Russia started with this aggression," Zelensky said. "Aggression against Ukraine and against each of you, because the final target of Russia is much further than our border and Ukrainian sovereignty."

Ukraine will defend 'until the last drop of blood': MoD

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence earlier asserted that the country will defend itself against Russia “until the last drop of blood." Ahead of the Russian invasion, Lieutenant General Valerii Zaluzhnyi had warned in a televised interview that Ukraine's army will not give up in an event of an offensive launched from the Russian side. 49-year-old Defence Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi who is leading the Ukrainian battle against Moscow's forces had clarified that the Russian army's attempts to invade the country do not come as a surprise to Kyiv’s soldiers, adding that his forces will cope with anything.

In a new interview with The Economist on Thursday, Zaluzhnyi said that he believes Vladimir Putin is preparing newly-mobilized men into armies somewhere deep inside Russia to launch a second attempt to capture Kyiv. While in February Putin ordered a force of around 175,000 men to invade, in January, as many as a 200,000-man army might launch a second attack on Kyiv, the head of the Ukrainian armed forces said, as he urged for more weapons.

Ukraine's demands for more weapons come at a time when NATO's member countries face “very” real” arms shortages as they continue to supply weapons to the Ukrainian troops. The alliance has ramped up the manufacture at its own military-industrial complex to replace the stocks quickly and keep the military assistance for Ukraine running. That effort is focused on declining stockpiles across the NATO alliance for a country like Estonia which has given an enormous amount of security assistance to Ukraine. They're facing some very real shortfalls, and they're not alone. We see that across the Alliance,” Smith said at in remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.