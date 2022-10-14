Ukraine Demands Red Cross Visit At Olenivka Prison: 'Human Lives Are At Stake'

Accusing the International Committee of the Red Cross of not sending officials to the prison at Olenivka, located in the Eastern Russia-occupied east of the country, the Ukrainian Head of the President’s Office said, "There is no time to wait because human lives are at stake."

The Ukrainian Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said that on October 13 they made a demand to the Red Cross to send officials within three days (October 17) to visit Olenivka prison, Donetsk Oblast, even if Russia doesn't cooperate.

Yermak claimed that “Ukraine will contribute to this mission in every possible way." In a Telegram post, Yermak said, "I do not understand why the Red Cross mission has not yet arrived in Olenivka during this entire period. There is no time to wait because human lives are at stake."

Senior Vice President, service to the armed forces and international services for the American Red Cross Koby Langley, said, "We will continue to assist with immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resilience or other critical humanitarian services as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries."

Zelenskyy accused Red Cross of inaction

As Russia Ukraine War escalated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy echoed Andriy Yermak's demand. In a address, Zelenskyy said, "Obligations, primarily of a moral nature."

In his nightly address on Thursday, Zelenskyy said that Red Cross is "not a club with privileges where one receives a salary and enjoys life". "But it requires leadership," President Zelensky said in a subtle criticism of the Red Cross, adding, "The Red Cross can make it happen. But you have to try to make it happen."

Last month, Robert Mardini, Director-General of the Red Cross, said, "We are negotiating every day to have full access to all prisoners of war." He said that there were ongoing talks with Russian authorities with regard to access to Olevnika prison, but they were ultimately denied. "It is clearly an absolute obligation [of] the parties to give the ICRC access to all prisoners of war," Mardini added.

Dozens of prisoners killed in Donetsk in July

According to BBC, the Donetsk prison has been under Russian control since 2014 and conditions are deplorable. Based on a source of information, according to Prosecutor General's Office, on July 29, it is likely that Russia likely used a thermobaric munition at the Olevnika Prison. According to reports from The Guardian, the prisoners detained at the site were Azov battalion members. Holding out underground, they had defended Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant until their surrender in May. The attack killed over 50 prisoners of war. According to Kyiv Independent, United States Intelligence suggested that Russia may plant the United States-provided ammunition (Himars rocket) at the site to accuse Kyiv of explosions. However, as both parties blame each other for the attack, the truth will remain unknown without an unbiased investigation.