Ukraine Demands Russia's Expulsion From UNESCO For 'targeting Cultural Institutions'

The Ukrainian Parliament has stated that UNESCO should consider stripping Russia of its UNESCO membership as soon as possible, accusing Russia of targeting cultural institutions. Ukraine petitioned UNESCO to strip Russia of its membership on Tuesday as per Olena Shulyak, leader of the Servant of the People political party, as cited by Ukrinform.

Shulyak reportedly shared a Telegram message stating that Russia continues to fire upon Ukraine, destroying historic landmarks in the country's majority of regions. She also claimed that more than 250 cultural monuments have been damaged or destroyed, according to the most recent data.

Churches, museums, monuments, parks, cultural centres, theatres, libraries and historic structures are among them and because of this, Russia should be removed from UNESCO, she reportedly said.

She said, "We call on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to immediately consider depriving Russia of its status as a UNESCO member state. Russia continues to shell Ukraine and destroy heritage sites in most parts of the country. According to the latest data, more than 250 cultural monuments have already been damaged or destroyed. These are churches, museums, monuments, reserves, houses of culture, theatres, libraries and historic buildings. The adopted document states that such actions by the aggressor country are an absolute nihilism of the norms of international humanitarian law and common sense."

Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of targeting cultural institutions

Ukraine's Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko stated that the cost of rebuilding destroyed monuments could approach billions of euros. Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of targeting hundreds of cultural institutions, which is considered a war crime under the 1954 Hague Convention.

Ukrainian officials believe that the attacks are a part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to destroy Ukrainian identity and regain the country that he claims was stolen from the Russian empire.

Recently, Ukraine's Culture Minister Tkachenko said that his office had registered more than 350 Russian war crimes against cultural heritage, according to media reports. UNESCO has confirmed damage to 133 sites, though the figure is likely to be significantly higher given the limited access to information in occupied territories, such as Mariupol, where Ukraine has accused Russian forces of stealing almost 2,000 works of art.

Image: AP