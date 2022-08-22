Ukraine Denies Killing Putin Ally's Daughter But Braces For 'vicious' Russian Attacks

A day after the daughter of a pro-Kremlin ideologue commonly known as “Putin’s brain” was killed in a car explosion, Ukraine warned its citizens to take extra precautions as Moscow could strike the country "cruelly and cynically". While Ukraine has denied its involvement in the killing of Darya Dugina, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ascertained that the countrymen might undergo the most significant pain, the greatest difficulties, and one of the terrible means of pressure as Moscow could take revenge for the recent killing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin-- whose role in the ongoing war has been widely acclaimed by Kremlin.

"And now there are enough reports in the media that in Mariupol the scenery is being prepared for an absolutely disgusting and absurd show trial of Ukrainian defenders, of our warriors who are captives of the occupiers," said the Ukrainian leader. "Russia will cut itself off from the negotiations. There will be no more conversations. Our state has said everything. All partners of Ukraine have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week," he added. During his signature style of addressing the war-ravaged nation, Zelenskyy also warned that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin has put at least five cruise missile-bearing warships and submarines out in the Black Sea that could ruin the celebrations of upcoming independence day.

Ukraine denies its involvement in the Moscow car bomb killing

In order to avert any untoward situation, the country banned the large gathering for the next four days. Notably, the tension between Russia and Ukraine further escalated as the daughter of Putin's close aide was killed in a car explosion on Saturday. Initially, some pro-Russian media outlets reported that the Ukrainian army was behind the brutal attack and appealed to the Kremlin to take revenge for the killing. However, Ukraine, on Sunday denied its involvement in the killing of Darya Dugina. Advisor to the Ukrainian presidential office Mikhail Podolyak said, Ukraine certainly had nothing to do with the recent attack, Russian news agency TASS reported citing the Ukrainian online media. “Ukraine definitely has nothing to do with this, because we are not a criminal state, which the Russian Federation is, and even more so, we are not a terrorist state,” Podolyak stressed.

Who is Alexander Dugin and his daughter Darya Dugina?

Notably, Dugin, a Russian political philosopher, analyst, and strategist known for views widely characterised as fascist, is considered the driving force behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine. On the other hand, his daughter Darya was dubbed as outspoken in her support of the war against Ukraine. Earlier in April, when Ukraine presented evidence related to the brutal killings of civilians in Bucha and Irpin, Durgina, in an interview with a Russian news channel, contested that the US was behind the attack. She was killed in an attack while returning from a literature and music festival

Image: ANI/AP