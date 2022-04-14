Ukraine Denies Russia's Claim Of Capturing Mariupol Port, Avers 'fight Still Ongoing'

A top Ukrainian official has rejected Russian claims that it has taken control of the port in Mariupol and over 1,000 Ukrainian troops surrendered in the besieged south-eastern port city. As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty continued for the 50th day, advisor to Ukraine’s Interior Minister Vadym Denysenko denied any information on the mass surrender highlighting that Mariupol still hasn’t fallen. Mariupol has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds in the ongoing war with experts suggesting its fall into Putin’s hand could lead him to establish a direct land corridor between Crimea and mainland Russia.

“According to official data of (Ukraine’s) Defense Ministry and the General Staff, we haven’t heard anything like that,” Denysenko told Current Time TV Channel. “Moreover, I will say ... that the battle over the seaport is still ongoing today.”

Just a day ago, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov announced that 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a steel plant. In addendum, they also also asked their fellow troops sheltering at the Azoval steel mill to surrender. While there has been no report of Russian troops directly attacking the mill, Ukrainian Defense forces claim that Russians were proceeding with attacks on the Azovstal plant as well as the port.

The ancient port city of Mariupol is one of the key areas of contention between Russia and Ukraine. According to the city’s mayor Vadym Boychenko, there are still 1,20,000 people trapped inside the city in dire need of water, food, and warmth. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russian television broadcasted photos and videos of the Ukrainian troops and those who sustained injuries were surrendering near the Ilyich Iron and Steelworks.

What is happening in Mariupol ?

As the situation intensifies, Mariupol's Mayor has accused Russian troops of blocking the entrance of the Russian convoy to conceal the carnage they have done in the city. He further accused them of forcefully transferring Mariupol residents to economically deprived regions of Russia or separatist-held regions in Ukraine. Speaking to AP, Vadym Boychenko also said that only those who pass the 'Russian Filtration' camps are allowed to exit the city. Those who fail at the filtering are sent to improvised prisons.

(Image: AP)