Ukraine Denounces Russia's Call For Execution Of Azov Fighters: 'It's Sheer Barbarity'

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Ukrainian officials have condemned the call by the Russian Embassy in Britain for execution of Azov fighters. Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian President's Chief of Staff, said that the Russian Foreign Ministry employees call themselves diplomats and publically raise the demand that some "people deserve to be executed by hanging". He called it "sheer barbarity" and not diplomacy and designated Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism".

Andriy Yermak tweeted, "RF is a terrorist country. Their MFA employees call themselves diplomats and say in public that some people deserve to be executed by hanging. It's sheer barbarity and savagery, not diplomacy. RF is a state sponsor of terrorism. There is more than enough evidence to see it. RF is a state sponsor of terrorism. There is more than enough evidence to see it." Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko also condemned the tweet of the Russian Embassy and stressed that there is no difference between Russian diplomats calling for execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and Russian troops carrying out the action in Olenivka. He further said, "They are all ACCOMPLICES in these war crimes and must be held accountable."

The tweet of Ukrainian officials comes after Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom called for the execution of Azov fighters and added that they deserve "humiliating death." The Russian Embassy shared a video on their official Twitter handle which showed a man and woman claiming to be residents of Mariupol. The man and the woman accused Azov fighters of blocking the humanitarian corridor in Mariupol. The tweet from Russian Embassy comes at a time when Russia and Ukraine accused each other for attacking Ukrainian prisoners of war. Russia claimed that Ukrainian forces used US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system at the detention facility near Russian-held Olenivka.

Ukraine FM calls on UN to visit attack site

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military has denied carrying out an airstrike in Olenivka. Ukraine's armed forces accused Russia of targeting the prison to cover up their actions, according to AP. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba has urged the United Nations to condemn Russian shelling at the detention facility near Olenivka and visit the site of the attack. He also requested the International Committee of the Red Cross to check all the Ukrainian prisoners of war. He accused Russian forces of shelling a detention facility in Russian-held Olenivka. Moreover, Kuleba termed the action of Russia a "war crime" and called on Ukraine's partners to condemn the "brutal violation" of international law.

I urge @UN which facilitated the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal to strongly condemn Russia for shelling the Olenivka detention facility and visit the site to establish all facts of this heinous crime. I also call on @ICRC to check all Ukrainian prisoners of war. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 29, 2022

Russia has committed another petrifying war crime by shelling a correctional facility in the occupied Olenivka where it held Ukrainian POWs. I call on all partners to strongly condemn this brutal violation of international humanitarian law and recognize Russia a terrorist state. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) July 29, 2022

