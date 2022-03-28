Ukraine Deputy PM Vereshchuk Accuses Russia Of Continuing To Militarize Chernobyl NPP

Launching a fresh salvo against Putin's military forces, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on March 27, accused Kremlin of continuing to militarize the Chernobyl exclusion zone. She further asserted that Russia's 'irresponsible' actions can likely trigger radiation throughout most of Europe, and urged the UN to deploy a mission to investigate the possible dangers.

Iryna Vereshchuk further claimed that Russian forces were moving a huge number of obsolete and poorly maintained weapons, thereby posing a threat to the containment vessel built around the Nuclear station's wrecked fourth reactor. Moreover, she went on to say that firefighters were unable to put out a large number of flames in the area because the Russian forces were blocking them.

"In the context of nuclear safety, the irresponsible and unprofessional actions of Russian servicemen present a very serious threat not only to Ukraine but to hundreds of millions of Europeans. We therefore demand that the U.N. Security Council adopt immediate measures to demilitarize the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl station as well as dispatching a special mission to eliminate the risks of any repeat of the Chernobyl accident resulting from the actions of Russian occupying forces," Vereshchuk wrote on her Telegram handle.

According to Vereshchuk, potential damage to the containment vessel, which was assembled with European funding, would inevitably result in the release of a significant amount of radioactive dust and contamination into the atmosphere, not just in Ukraine, but also in other European nations. She claimed that Russia was "ignorant of these dangers" by continuing to transfer weapons near the station.

Russian soldiers repeatedly denied putting nuclear facilities in jeopardy

However, Russian soldiers have repeatedly denied putting the nuclear facilities of Ukraine in jeopardy. In the early days of the invasion last month, the Russian troops controlled the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, preventing staff from leaving or being send off by other workers. In a statement, the International Atomic Energy Agency revealed it was closely monitoring the situation and raised concerns regarding employee rotation in and out of the facility.

The fire and explosion in Chernobyl's fourth reactor in 1986 sent radiation as far away as the United Kingdom and Spain. Thousands of people have died as a result of the accident's aftermath and the radiation it released. All of its reactors have since been decommissioned.