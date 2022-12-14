Ukraine Destroys 13 Iranian-made Kamikaze Drones Amid Series Of Russian Strikes: Zelenskyy

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to stretch with Ukrainian forces showing tough resistance against the UK, it has come to light that Ukrainian forces have shot down 13 Iranian kamikaze drones targeting Kyiv following continuous missile attacks on Wednesday.

Embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated in a video address, "The terrorists began this morning with 13 Shaheds. All 13 were shot down by Ukrainian air defence, according to preliminary information. Well done, guys; I'm proud."

The massive blast carried out by Russian troops rocked the central Shevchenkivskyi district, and two administrative buildings were destroyed, but Ukrainian air forces managed to prevent serious damage, said the city official. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian air force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, asserted that Russian troops deliberately carried out the attack during the night to make it harder to shoot down the Iranian drones. The city authorities have also warned that the second wave of attacks is likely to occur later in the day.

Earlier, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, said that "energy infrastructure is not only used for civil purposes." "It's also part of Ukrainian military potential," he told i24News. Polyanskiy also ruled out Ukraine's claim that Moscow is using Iranian weapons and termed such reports "fairy tales" instigated by the West. He even stated that the evidence presented by Ukraine was "laughable".

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of not giving up its 'terror tactics', warns Kyiv against further attacks

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy on Tuesday warned the people of Ukraine to remain "alert to future airstrikes." In his daily night address video, Zelenskyy stated that the authorities are trying to restore power "after each Russian attack." Notably, Russia has been launching continuous missile attacks, leading to widespread violence in the war-ravaged country. He further spoke about the barrage of missile strikes conducted by Russia and warned the citizens.

"We should all be aware that Russia has not given up its terror tactics," he said while urging people to remain alert despite the absence of missile strikes by the Russian forces for a while. "The absence of massive missile strikes only means that the enemy is preparing for them and can strike at any time," he concluded.

Image: AP