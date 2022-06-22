Ukraine Destroys 2 Russian Drones & Kh-59 Missile, Strikes Snake Island's Russian Garrison

As the ravaging war between Moscow and Kyiv continues to escalate with Russian troops fighting with Ukrainian armies to capture more areas, the Air Force Command of war-torn Ukraine claimed that it has used anti-aircraft missiles to attack two ammunition depots and intercepted two Russian drones on June 21. In the region of Kyiv and Donetsk, the Ukrainian defence unit also destroyed an air-to-surface Russia's Kh-59 missile.

In a statement, the defence unit highlighted, “Strike groups of attack and bomber aircraft, supported by fighter jets, launched several air strikes on enemy positions. Up to ten armored combat vehicles and manpower of the enemy were eliminated, and two ammunition depots of the Russians were destroyed," as per media reports.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have used a variety of weaponry and destructive techniques to attack Snake Island (which is also known as Zmiinyi Island). Significant losses have been sustained by the Russian troops. Taking to Facebook, the South Operational Command said, “The concentrated blow was dealt to Snake Island, using different forces and means of destruction. As a result, something proudly named by Russians as ‘the island garrison’ is counting significant losses.”

The statement which is shared on Facebook, further added, "The military operation continues and requires information silence until it is over”.

Besides this, in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has reported killing 26 Russian soldiers and wrecked an enemy tank and multi-purpose armoured tracked vehicle, Ukrinform reported.

Russia lost 34,100 troops in Ukraine

The South Operational Command has further stated that their troops kept taking out the enemy and driving them back to the east. It added that a group of hostile soldiers and military hardware was attacked by two helicopters on Tuesday morning. Over 100 firing missions were performed by rocket and artillery groups, the unit claimed.

As per the Ukinform report, the unit said, “As of this morning, it is already known that 26 Russians were eliminated. One enemy tank, one multi-purpose armored tracked vehicle, three armored vehicles and four trucks will no longer harm the Ukrainian people”.

Meanwhile, the war-torn nation's Armed Forces said on Tuesday, June 21, that Russia had lost over 34,100 troops, which include 300 only on June 20. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook that since the commencement of the conflict on February 24, the Russian army has lost 1496 tanks, 3606 armoured combat vehicles, and 752 artillery units. In addition, between February 24 and June 21, the Russian army lost 137 cruise missiles, 216 airplanes, 181 helicopters, 2537 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14 ships or boats, 611 unmanned aerial vehicles, and 59 special units, and 239 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

