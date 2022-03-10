Last Updated:

Ukraine Destroys 4 Russian Su-25 Aircraft, 2 Helicopters And 2 Cruise Missiles: Report

As the battle between Russia and Ukraine enters its 15th day, local media says that Ukrainian forces have shot down 4 Russian Su-25 warplanes. Read further.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
Image: AP/Twitter


As the battle between Russia and Ukraine enters its 15th day, local media says that Ukrainian forces have shot down 4 Russian Su-25 warplanes. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it destroyed four Russian Su-25 aircraft, 2 helicopters and 2 cruise missiles in Kyiv and the Joint Force Operation zones between March 8 to March 9. Morover, according to Ukraine's latest estimates, Russia has lost 56 planes and 82 helicopters.

Further, the 15th day of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine saw Russian military strike at various places in Zhytomyr and Mariupol. Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that his country will no longer pursue NATO membership, which has been a source of conflict between Kyiv and Moscow. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, has maintained his desire for Ukraine's admission to the European Union and has asked the EU's 27 members to exert synchronised pressure on Russia.

Dmytro Kuleba to arrive in Turkey for first round of talks with Russian counterpart

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is on his way to Antalya, Turkey, for the first round of talks with Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministries will meet face to face in southern Turkey on March 10 in the first high-level engagement between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will join Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the meeting. In the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has volunteered to arbitrate between the two parties. Despite the conflict, Turkey is focused on maintaining strong relations with both sides.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Twitter

First Published:
