Ukraine Destroys Over 30 Invaders As Dozens Killed In Russian Shelling In Severodonetsk

On June 9, Ukrainian forces eliminated over 30 invaders and an ammunition dump in the country's eastern part, according to a Ukrainian military organisation. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 30 Russian invaders as well as an enemy ammunition stockpile in the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group East.

According to Operational Command East, Ukrainian forces continue to repel the aggressor's attempts to gain land in the area. The Ukrainian military organisation further claimed that an enemy infantry fighting vehicle, three trucks, an unmanned aerial vehicle, and an ammunition depot were all destroyed, killing 32 Russian personnel.

Six killed in Kryvyi Rih

Further, according to Valentyn Reznichenko, the leader of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk area military administration, the city of Kryvyi Rih, located in the country's centre, is currently under constant fire from Russian forces. The official stated that villages and towns in Kryvyi Rih are being "littered with cluster munitions due to shelling," and there is an outage of gas, electricity, and water.

Reznichenko claimed, "The communities of Zelenodolsk and Shyrokiv suffer the most. Unfortunately, six people died there — 179 houses, two schools, a kindergarten and a hospital were destroyed or damaged."

Five killed in Russian strikes in Kharkiv

Meanwhile, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the chief of Kharkiv's regional military administration, five persons were killed and 14 were injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv. According to Syniehubov, Ukraine's armed troops are stationed in the north and northeast. When asked why the Russian military is shelling civilian infrastructure when there are no obvious clashes between Russian and Ukrainian armies in the Kharkiv region at the present, Syniehubov responded that Russian forces are focused on terrorising the civilian population.

"Today the enemy attacked Kharkiv region, in particular settlements in the northern and northeastern directions. Five houses were destroyed. The enemy also struck at Chuhuiv district today," Syniehubov stated during a press conference.

Russia Ukraine war

As the Russia-Ukraine war reached its 106th day, the Ukrainian army said its forces were still thwarting Russian attempts to conquer the hotly disputed eastern city of Severodonetsk. Furthermore, in his nightly speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, once again, urged European Union leaders to support Ukraine's accession to the group.

He said, "Most Europeans support the integration of Ukraine. And if the Europeans support it, then politicians who still have doubts in some countries should not set themselves against people, society and the very course of European history."

Image: AP