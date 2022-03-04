Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian Director Oleg Sentsov shared a heartfelt note from the frontline of the war against Russia and backed the boycott of Russian films. The filmmaker even recalled the time when he was "unlawfully imprisoned" in Russia and sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for fighting against the Vladimir Putin regime and annexation of Crimea. Sentsov even shed light on how he was standing in the trenches as a participant in the territorial defence of Kyiv.

Born in 1976 in Ukraine, Director Oleg Sentsov is an ethnic Russian arrested in Crimea in May 2014 following the Russian annexation of Crimea. He was even imprisoned on charges of plotting terrorism.

Ukrainian Director backs boycott of Russian cinematography

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ukrainian Director and activist Oleg Sentsov issued a statement urging everyone to support their country amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He further poured his heart out by recalling the time when he was unlawfully imprisoned and added how the whole film industry stood up to support him back then.

"In 2014, I was unlawfully imprisoned in Russia and sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for fighting against the Putin regime and annexation of Crimea. Back then, the whole film industry stood up to support me. And I am immensely grateful for it. Now I’m asking you to support my country. Exactly two weeks ago, my movie, which I shot after I was out, was released in Ukraine. For a week now, I have been standing in the trenches as a participant of the territorial defence of Kyiv, which is a part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Life has changed in an instant with the fall of the first bomb on the territory of Ukraine. Everything we knew about Hitler’s invasion has now become real again."

Sentsov also shed light on the present conditions of Ukraine as he had been standing in the trenches as a participant of the territorial defence of Kyiv, which is a part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"My motherland is mercilessly shelled from the land, sea and air. Russian bombs are falling on Ukrainian children. Millions are suffering from being cold and lacking food. My country is being ruined, but our spirit is strong. We are going to fight until our victory," he added.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian filmmaker urged support from everyone by asking them to boycott Russian cinematography in all dimensions, including film cooperation: co-production, distribution and festivals, as requested by the Ukrainian Film Academy. While signing off, he asked everyone to sign the petition and stand with Ukraine.

"For this, we need your support. The support of intellectuals and artists who oppose Putin’s bloody regime. People who value human life more than anything. I request your support for the boycott of Russian cinematography in all dimensions, including film cooperation: co-production, distribution and festivals, as requested by the Ukrainian Film Academy. Please sign the petition! Stand with Ukraine! We will stop Putin together!"

Oleg Sentsov's movies

Oleg Sentsov has created movies like Gamer, The Trial: The State of Russia vs Oleg Sentsov, Numbers and Rhino. For those who are unaware, his feature film, Rhino was nominated at the 78th Venice Film Festival in the Orizzonti section.

