Ukraine Dismisses Russian FM Lavrov's Assurance On Grain Corridor, Calls It 'empty Words'

Ukraine has dismissed the assurances of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the Kremlin not using the situation if Kyiv permits shipments to leave safely. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko has termed Lavrov's statements as "empty words". Taking to his official Twitter handle, Oleg Nikolenko stated that they cannot permit Russia to use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine.

Highlighting Ukraine's stance on seaports, Oleg Nikolenko said that they need military equipment to protect the coastline. In addition, he called for a navy mission to patrol the export routes of products in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian government accused Russia of blocking ports of Ukraine and warned that it could result in a global food crisis.

The statement of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasised that Moscow will not use the demining of Ukrainian ports for military purposes. He made the remarks at a press conference after his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Lavrov’s words are empty. Ukraine has made its position on the sea ports clear: military equipment is required to protect the coastline and a navy mission to patrol the export routes in the Black Sea. Russia cannot be allowed to use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/sWlNNrjTFj — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) June 8, 2022

Russia willing to discuss grain export with Ukraine with UN in mediation: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia will not use demining of ports in Ukraine for military operation. He even said that Russia is willing to give guarantees "in one way or another", TASS reported. In his speech, Lavrov said that Russia is ready to discuss the export of Ukrainian grain with Kyiv through the mediation of the United Nations in coordination with Turkey.

Lavrov claimed that the situation with Ukrainian grain which the West and Kyiv have been attempting to move "into the category of a universal catastrophe," has no relation to the global food crisis.

According to Lavrov, the grain which the West and Kyiv have been speaking about is less than 1% of global wheat production and other cereals, as per TASS. Lavrov assured that Russia will not take advantage of the situation if Ukraine allows 'demining and permits the ships to leave the ports'. Lavrov further stated that the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible only after the resumption of the negotiation process.

