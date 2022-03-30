Vadim Denisenko, the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, has claimed that air raid sirens and shellings were witnessed in Chernihiv and Khmelnytskyi regions during the night. Speaking on the air of the telethon on Wednesday, 30 March, Denisenko informed that several rockets were brought down in Kyiv. He asserted that they cannot say that the Russian armed forces have started "reducing the intensity of hostilities in the Kyiv and Chernihiv region," Interfax reported. The statement of Denisenko comes after Russia after the peace talks with Ukraine announced that they will scale down the military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions.

As per the Interfax news report, Vadim Denisenko stated that equipment are being brought to Belarus. He emphasized that it appears that the Russian armed forces are conducting a "rotation" rather than "a real suspension of hostilities." According to Vadim Denisenko, several missiles were brought down in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and fighting was heard in the Irpin region through the night. It is to mention here that Moscow's troops and tanks stormed across the Ukrainian border after Russian Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine. The Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for the second month and it has resulted in people fleeing their homes to avoid war. According to the statistics released by the UNHCR, more than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries.

Russia announces to scale down military operations in Kyiv & Chernihiv

Earlier on 29 March, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine held peace talks in Istanbul. The meeting of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul was the first time negotiators from both sides held a face-to-face meeting in two weeks, according to AP. Amid the talks, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin announced that Moscow has decided to scale down the military offensive in Kyiv and Chernihiv directions. Alexander Fomis stated that the decision has been taken to increase "mutual trust" and make conditions for further negotiations. Following the announcement from the Russian side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address stated that they cannot trust Russia. However, Zelenskyy stressed that he saw "positive" signals from the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine. He added that these signals do not "silence the explosion of Russian shells."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP