Ukraine Downs Three Drones Over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast As Russian Troops Hit Zaporizhzhia

According to Kyiv Independent, Ukraine downed three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with two others reaching their targets. Ukraine’s Eastern Command intercepted three drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Oblast governor Serhiy Lysak said.

According to the governor, two drones hit a critical infrastructure facility in Novomoskovsk, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The attack caused serious damage.

Late on March 17, Russia reportedly carried out a drone attack against Ukraine, resulting in explosions being reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts. According to The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine's Eastern Command identified the attack drones used as "probably Shahed-131/136." Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 out of 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine late on March 17, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Meanwhile, Russian forces struck the communities of Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, and Esman, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported on March 17, reported Ukrainian media.

Russian troops also hit Zaporizhzhia overnight on March 18, destroying a catering establishment, Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said. The blast wave damaged nearby apartment buildings, he added.

On Thursday, Russian forces fired on the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, leaving one person dead and seven others injured, as reported by CNN, citing Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office. The shelling hit the railway station, market, and private houses, damaging more than 30 residential buildings. One of the injured was a Polish citizen, and the woman who died was 50 years old and living in Pivdenne. Since Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, both countries have suffered numerous casualties and property damage.

Poland announces fighter jets for Ukraine

In a separate development, Poland President Andrzej Duda announced on Thursday that his country would provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming days.

Warsaw has taken a lead among NATO allies in supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons, including Soviet-designed fighters. “When it comes to the MI-29 aircraft, which are still operating in the defence of Polish airspace, a decision has been taken at the highest levels, we can say confidently that we are sending MIGs to Ukraine,” Duda said.

“We have a dozen or so MIGS that we got in the 90s handed down from the German Democratic Republic and they are functional and play a part in the defence of our airspace. They are at the end of their operational life but are still functional,” he added.

“In the coming days we will hand over four planes to Ukraine, the remaining machines are being serviced and prepared for handover. We will replace them with deliveries of South Korean FA-50s and American F-35s,” the Polish president said.