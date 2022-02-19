Ukraine: DPR & LPR Leaders Order Full Mobilisation As Russia Begins Missile Exercises

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation on Saturday, citing an increase in bloodshed in the war-torn region and Western fears that Russia could exploit the unrest as a pretext for an invasion. Denis Pushilin, the leader of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Ukraine's pro-Russia separatist government in Donetsk, issued a statement proclaiming a full troop mobilisation and encouraging reservists to report to military enrollment offices. Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the Luhansk region, made a similar proclamation shortly after.

RT News reported quoting DPR head Denis Pushilin, as saying, "I strongly encourage army reserve members to come to military enlistment offices. I appeal to all men in the country who are competent to carry arms to defend their families, their children, spouses, and mothers."

Ukrainian rebels and forces have been at odds for nearly eight years

For nearly eight years, Ukrainian rebels and Ukrainian forces have been at odds. However, violence along the line of contact separating the two sides has increased in recent days, with a car bombing in the eastern city of Donetsk and a humanitarian convoy being shelled. The long-simmering separatist struggle might offer the spark for a bigger invasion, with an estimated 150,000 Russian troops stationed along Ukraine's borders. With a declaration that looked to be part of their and Moscow's efforts to portray Ukraine as the aggressor instead, the rebels began evacuating civilians from the war zone on Friday.

Further, in a foreboding assessment, US President Joe Biden stated that he is now "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine and attack the capital, Kyiv. Biden, who had previously stated that the US was unsure whether Putin had made the final decision, changed his opinion, citing American intelligence.

"As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that," Biden said during a press briefing. He went on to say that the attack might happen in the "coming days."

US and allies more united than ever to make Russia pay a high price for any invasion

Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has kick-started the exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday, and the US believes that the Russian troops at the border with Ukraine are “poised to strike,” Russian state-affiliated agencies reported. If Russia invades, Joe Biden restated his threat of crippling economic and diplomatic consequences and encouraged Putin to rethink. He claimed that the US and its Western allies were more united than ever before in their determination to make Russia pay a high price for any invasion. A US defence official claimed that an estimated 40% to 50% of the ground forces positioned near the Ukrainian border have moved into offensive positions closer to the border, indicating that the Russians were ready for a significant military thrust.

Other insiders have claimed that the shift has been going on for nearly a week and that it does not necessarily signal Putin has chosen to launch an invasion. To discuss internal US military assessments, the defence official spoke on the condition of anonymity. The number of Russian ground units known as battalion tactical groups in the border area has increased to 125, up from 83 two weeks ago, according to the official. Each unit comprises between 750 and 1,000 soldiers.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP