Ukraine Entry To NATO Will Pose Threat For Russia, Won't Increase Its Own Security: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his belief that if Ukraine were to join NATO, it would pose a security risk to Russia and would not enhance Ukraine's own security situation.

"As for Ukraine's membership in NATO, we have repeatedly spoken about this, this creates threats to Russia's security. Obviously. And as a matter of fact, the reason for the special military operation, one of the reasons, is the threat of Ukraine's entry into NATO. I am sure that this will not increase the security of Ukraine itself," Putin said on Thursday, RIA Novosti reported.

The Russian President emphasised that while Ukraine has the right to seek security guarantees, those guarantees should not endanger the security of other nations. Additionally, Putin stated that Russia is open to discussing security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Now about security. We have said many times that any country has the right to ensure its security. And of course, it has the right to choose the way to achieve this goal, which it considers the most correct for itself. There is only one limitation. It is connected with the fact that achieving the security of one country should not create a threat to another country," Putin said.

Zelenskyy impatient on NATO membership?

During a joint dinner in Vilnius on June 13, NATO leaders reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to moderate his stance after he strongly criticized the alliance and accused it of indecisiveness regarding Ukraine's membership. Zelenskyy expressed frustration over the lack of a clear timeframe for Ukraine's invitation or membership, which he considered unprecedented and absurd.

According to a person present at the dinner, Zelenskyy was advised to consider the entirety of NATO's commitments to Ukraine. US media reported that the US delegation was irritated by Zelensky's remarks, the UK representatives sought ways to ease tensions, and the Germans were exploring alternative solutions to resolve the situation.

Regarding the supply of Western missiles and tanks to Ukraine, Putin stated that while they cause damage, they do not pose a critical threat in the combat zone.

“As for the supply of weapons, various weapons, we see how many hopes were placed on the supply of missiles with a sufficiently long range. Well, yes, they cause damage, but nothing critical happens in the combat zone with the use of missiles. The same goes for foreign-made tanks, infantry fighting vehicles,” Putin said on air at the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The president added that 311 pieces of military equipment used by Ukraine has been destroyed since June 4, and at least one third of those were Western-made.

“I can tell you that Ukrainian servicemen often refuse to even get into these tanks, because they are a priority target for our guys,” Putin said, adding that foreign tanks “burn better” than the Soviet-made ones.

Moscow is considering an option of suspending participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until conditions that concern Russia are fulfilled, President Putin said.