Ukraine Envoy Backtracks After Saying Kyiv 'might Not Join NATO' To Avert War With Russia

Ukraine’s Ambassador to UK Vadym Prystaiko has backtracked on his previous remarks that Kyiv “might agree” to not join NATO if that helps in averting war with Russia.

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, as Moscow has laid out its security demands such as barring Ukraine’s membership in NATO, Prystaiko told BBC that especially after being threatened, Ukraine “might” consider changing its stance on alliance membership.

When asked if Kyiv would consider changing its position on NATO membership, Ukraine’s ambassador to Great Britain initially told BBC, "We might - especially being threatened like that, blackmailed by that, and pushed to it."

The Ukrainian envoy also said that Russia already borders the NATO members and added that it “did not change the security situation” for Moscow. When he was again asked about the membership issue, Prystaiko said “we are flexible trying to get a way out".

"If we have to go through some serious concessions - that's something we might do, that's for sure", the Ukrainian envoy stressed. However, he later corrected himself and stated that Ukraine is ready for several concessions but those have nothing to do with NATO. Prystaiko avered that Kyiv will not be squashing its own ambitions to join the alliance, according to Sputnik. He informed that Ukraine is mulling bilateral agreements with Britain and the US to ensure its security.

Ukraine’s President office on envoy’s remarks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office has addressed the country’s aspirations regarding NATO membership and stated that they are included in the Ukrainian Consitution. The Presidential office also noted that the envoy needs to be provided with an opportunity to elaborate on what he exactly meant by his remarks on NATO membership. It is to note that Ukraine is not a NATO member.

But in 2008, during the Bucharest summit, Ukraine was promised that it will eventually be given the opportunity to join the alliance. Meanwhile, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned, "This is a dangerous moment for European security. The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down."

Image: AP