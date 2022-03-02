Representative of Ukraine Sergiy Kyslytsya, during an address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday, noted that warfare is an 'illegal way' to sort out differences and that 'aggressive warfare' is outlawed. He also offered deep sympathies to India and the relatives of a student who lost his life in the shelling by the Russian armed forces in Kharkiv.

Kyslytsya said, "Warfare is an illegal way to sort out differences. All other methods- persuasion, propaganda, economic competition, diplomacy were open to an aggrieved country. But aggressive warfare is outlawed."

"The defendants did make aggressive war, in violation of treaties. They did attack and invade their neighbouring country in order to effectuate a foreign policy that could not be accomplished through war. That is as far as we accuse or propose the enquire. Ukraine is fighting against the bombs and missiles. The crimes are so overbearing that it is difficult to comprehend. Facing the truth of resistance of Ukraine, Putin's regime has preceded to produce multiple rocket launchers, aerial bombs and weapons in residential areas," the Ukrainian envoy added.

Further expressing deep regrets over the loss of and Indian student's life during the war, Kyslytsya said, "Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has become a victim of this shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. We offer our deepest sympathies to India & the relatives of the victim."

Ukraine deeply regrets that a student from India has become a victim of this shelling by the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv. We offer our deepest sympathies to India & the relatives of the victim: Ukraine Ambassador to UN Sergiy Kyslytsya #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/AiQda4vQAz — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

"In Kyiv, Russian murderers hit the city TV towers killing 5 passersby. The recent event suggests Russian troops continue to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity. Russia will advance to further and further spaces to conquer if not stopped." He further added.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Both the leaders reviewed the situation, especially in Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine, wherein many Indian students are still stranded. They further discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict-hit areas in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine has been postponed to Thursday as the Ukrainian delegation is yet to arrive for negotiations.