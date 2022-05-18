Ukraine Establishes Mobile Groups To Monitor Nuclear, Chemical Threats From Russia

In the midst of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the former Soviet state has decided to monitor nuclear and chemical threats by the Russian Federation. It was announced that Ukraine has established mobile groups to monitor chemical, radiological and biological dangers posed by Russia. Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Health, Igor Kuzin stated that if the Russians use these banned chemical and radiological weapons in Ukraine, mobile units would respond rapidly, according to media reports.

Kuzin further stated that the Russians are at war with Ukraine and that they are breaking all of the rules of war, as a result, Ukraine must be prepared to respond to any event and constantly monitor environmental indicators to ensure the safety of the people. He said that the mobile teams have been created because the enemy who is not following any rules of war is waging war against Ukraine.

The Deputy Minister of Health went on to say that these mobile groups are also responsible for the epidemiological well-being of the occupied lands, testing drinking water and disinfection. He continued by stating that this includes investigating soils around chemical accidents, fuel storage, chemicals and industrial facilities. He claimed that 100% of this work has already been completed in the Kyiv region, 70% in the Chernihiv region and 40% in the Sumy region.

Russian forces deployed phosphorus bomb

This comes as Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces deployed incendiary or phosphorus bombs against the Mariupol Defenders on May 14th. The fire sparked by the attack was between 2,000 and 2,500 degrees Celsius and extinguishing the fire was nearly impossible. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Russia has been accused of employing phosphorous bombs in Mariupol. Captain Sviatoslav Palamar of the Azov regiment reported late last month that Russian forces dropped a large number of phosphorous bombs on Mariupol and carried out 50 airstrikes on April 27.

Russia wants to prolong the war: Ukraine's Defence Minister

In the meanwhile, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Russia wants to prolong the war and prevent that, Ukraine wants international military aid and to buy weapons as soon as possible and in the correct quantities. He claimed that the war has entered a new phase that will last for a long time.

Image: AP