Ukraine Estimates Nearly 39,000 Russian Troops, 1,704 Tanks Eliminated Since Onset Of War

Sharing the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of July 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia has lost around 39,000 military troops, 1,704 tanks, 3,920 armoured vehicles and 863 artillery systems since the onset of the full-scale Russian military invasion of Ukraine in late February.

According to the information, Russia has lost around 251 multiple launch rocket systems, 113 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 21 aircraft, 188 helicopters, 713 (+3) UAV operational-tactical level and 167 cruise missiles. Apart from this, the Ukrainian army said that Russia has also lost around 15 warships and 2,803 (+22) vehicles and fuel tanks.

The General Staff of Ukraine also informed that Russian troops suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk front and the Bakhmut directions.

School in East Ukraine hit by Russian strike

As Russian aggression continues on its Southern neighbour, Ukrainian emergency workers on Friday reportedly recovered three bodies from a school that was hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country. The reported casualties follow the Thursday barrage on Kharkiv that killed at least three people and wounded 23 others.

With no sign of relief to Ukraine, Russia this week has reiterated its plans to seize the eastern Ukrainian territories.

Russia facing critical shortage of missiles, claims UK

According to the latest intelligence report by the UK Defence Ministry, Russia is facing a "critical shortage" of ground-attack missiles as its troops are heading towards eastern Ukraine's Kramatorsk and Siversk region amid the ongoing military offensive.

The UK Defence Military further reported that despite facing problems, Russia is still focusing on locations near Kramatorsk and Siversk. However, noticing the shortages of dedicated ground-attack missiles, Russia has increased its employment of air defence missiles.

Ukraine can inflict major damage to Russian forces: Zelenskyy

With Russia expanding its focus on the eastern region of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a late-night video address on Thursday said that Ukrainian forces have strong potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on Russia. Zelenskyy addressed the nation after meeting senior commanders, including the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and many other senior officials.

Further Zelenskyy said, "We have thoroughly worked on the issue of providing the troops with the modern weapons, but have noticed that the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased."

Ukraine hopes that western weapons, especially long-range missiles such as US HIMARS which Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow the country to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.