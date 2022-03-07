Ukraine Evacuation: Injured Indian Student Harjot Singh Brought Back Home Aboard IAF Plane

Harjot Singh, an Indian student injured in Ukraine, returned home on Monday aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft IAF C17.



Harjot was hospitalised after he sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv. He was successfully driven 700 km by an Indian embassy driver, and then evacuated through Poland amidst significant war zone constraints of shelling and bombing, detours, traffic jams and fuel shortage. The driver, at the peril of his life, drove Harjot from Kyiv to the Bodomierz border in Poland.



"I am happy that my son is coming. I thank the Govt of India and the media for helping and supporting us," said Prakash Kaur, mother of Harjot Singh. Union MoS General V K Singh is personally supervising the evacuations from Poland under the 'Operation Ganga' kicked off by the Govt of India to bring back the Indian citizens, mostly students, stranded in Ukraine.



Earlier, Naveen Shekharappa, a 4th-year medical student from the Kharkiv Medical University, lost his life during a string of Russian attacks in the region.

India's Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens in Ukraine

Under Operation Ganga, the union government intends to evacuate Indians in Ukraine via neighbouring countries such as Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia. While Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju are supervising operations in Hungary and Slovakia respectively, Jyotiraditya Scindia is heading and coordinating evacuations from Romania and Moldova. Under the Indian Government's Operation Ganga, as of March 6, over 15,920 students have been evacuated and airlifted via 76 flights from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.



Currently, the MEA has accorded top priority to the rescue mission in the Sumy region in Ukraine, which is under intense attack from the Russian forces.



