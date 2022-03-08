The hopes of civilians and foreigners trapped in north-eastern Ukraine’s Sumy was crushed as their evacuation from the area of intense bloodshed was obstructed yet again due to the commencement of bombing and shelling by the Russian Forces on Tuesday, March 8.

A green corridor was formed to facilitate the evacuation of innocent people from Sumy by the Ukrainian government yesterday (Monday, March 7) after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire by the Kremlin in four Ukrainian cities. The green corridor was a fixed route formed to facilitate evacuation of civilians from the city. The route later on Tuesday was deemed unfit for passenger travel by the Ukrainian authorities, as Moscow resumed indiscriminate shelling on the city again.

According to eyewitnesses, for now the evacuation from Sumy is been suspended again due to shelling. https://t.co/CxtA1Z6pq3 — Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) March 8, 2022

Ukrainian Authorities had fixed the Sumy-Golubivka-Lokhvytsia-Lubny-Poltava route for evacuation of foreigners and civilians. Besides, the movement of humanitarian aid has also been halted inside the besieged city, owing to the Russian offensive. Lokhvytsia-Andriyashivka-Romny-Nedrigailov-Sumy route was fixed for the movement of the Humanitarian Cargo supply.

Evacuation stalled in Sumy; All Indians moved out of city

All Indian students were moved out of the war-wrecked city last night on March 7. The Indian officials successfully evacuated a total of 694 students from Sumy. They were escorted in a convoy of 12 buses and are en route to Poltava.

On the 13th day of the war, the Union government confirmed that all Indians have been evacuated out of Sumy, which is the site of intense battle between the two conflicting nations. The same was confirmed by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. "Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," Union Minister Hardeep Puri told reporters.

The Sumy region has been under the radar as it had witnessed heavy bombings and shelling since the beginning of the war. The evacuation process is being carried out as Moscow on Monday had announced a temporary ceasefire in five cities including Sumy, to make way for civilians to evacuate the region. However, despite the ceasefire agreement in place, bombing and firing at several places in the city was reported.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is escalating rapidly with each passing day. Breaching the reached agreements, Russian troops have resumed operation on Sumy. Reports of ceasefire violation in Kyiv also surfaced after President Putin’s forces shelled the Makarov region. Kyiv, along with Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, were the four cities where the ceasefire was announced by Russia.

Image: AP