Ukraine 'example' How Taiwan Should Defend Itself Against China, Asserts US Official

A United States defence official has said that "Ukraine is an example for how to defend Taiwan if China violates its sovereignty" as the Ukrainian army continues to resist Russian military aggression, now for 16 days. The official, according to Nexta TV, said "Ukraine's resolute resistance to Russian forces could set an example for Taiwan to defend itself if China is going to attack the island." It is to note here that while Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine, China has repeatedly threatened to use the military to seize the forces of independence in Taiwan. Even though China has never ruled Taiwan, Beijing claims the island as its own 'breakaway province'.

China only called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "war" for the first time after at least 16 days of crisis in eastern Europe. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi publicly termed Russia’s invasion into Ukraine as “war” for the first time since Moscow said that it launched a ‘special’ military operation in Kyiv last month. It is to note that China is one of the few nations which has showcased support for Russia and even accused NATO of pushing Russia to a ‘breaking’ point.

"We hope to see fighting and the war stop as soon as possible," state broadcaster CCTV cited Wang as saying in a video conference call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

China's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

After Russia launched its operation in Ukraine on 24 February, China has repeatedly appeared to support all measures taken by Moscow. Most recently, Russia began accusing the US of funding the development of biological labs in Ukraine and called the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. While the US has repeatedly dismissed Russia’s accusations, UNSC reportedly confirmed to meet on Friday. China again came in support of Russia and backed its move.

China has sought to take a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict but has repeatedly called against unilateral sanctions on Russia which are imposed by the West. Recently, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denounced the US for banning imports of Russian gas, oil and coal. According to Sputnik, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing strongly opposes humanitarian corridors from several Ukrainian cities.

Meanwhile, the already soaring US-China relations have further deteriorated amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Washington coming out in staunch support of Kyiv, but without deploying any troops. Most recently, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that US and allies are stressing that China’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war is “not an option”.

