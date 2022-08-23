Ukraine Expects First Document On Its Security Guarantees To Be Ready By End Of August

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian administration is hoping that the first document on the country's security guarantees would be ready by the end of August. This was stated by Andrii Yermak, head of the office of the Ukrainian President, after a meeting with advisers to the heads of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Hungary. The meeting was held in Kyiv on Monday, August 22. Yermak noted that the advisory committee preparing recommendations for Ukraine's security guarantees will present its first document on August 29-30.

"We consider security guarantees to be a very important issue. We are constantly talking about this with all our partners. Today (August 22), this was also the subject of discussion and I am glad that our partners are showing interest in it. I confirm that by the end of this month – somewhere around the 29-30th of August – we can already expect the first document containing the recommendations of our group of experts," Yermak told RBC-Ukraine, as reported by TASS.

Ukraine claims document on security guarantees would be 'very powerful'

Yermak further asserted that he has gone through the text and that the document on the security guarantees would be "very powerful." Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that it was essential to accept the fact that Ukraine will not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). He pointed out that Kyiv needs distinct security guarantees as well as new modes of communication with Western nations. Later, the President's office declared that an alliance of five to seven nations will be formed and made legally obligated to ensure Ukraine's security.

International advisory panel on security guarantees formed in May

Earlier in the month of May, Yermak announced the formation of an international advisory panel to draft proposals for security guarantees for the war-torn nation. He stated that representatives from the realms of security, politics, and diplomacy, as well as science, will be invited to participate in the group's activities. It is to be noted that Ukraine is expecting world leaders to act as its ‘security guarantors,’ which essentially means that in any war-like situation against Russia in future, the guarantor nations will be legally obligated to support and protect Kyiv.

Image: AP