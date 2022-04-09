Ukraine Expects To Get European Union Candidate Country Status In June, Says Official

The Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine stated that the war-torn nation might get the European Union (EU) candidate country status in June this year. During the nationwide telethon, Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine expects to be designated as a candidate for membership in the EU at the European Union leaders' summit in June. She further claimed that this will also open up new political vistas for the war-torn country. According to Stefanishyna, Ukraine is currently in a technical stage in which the European Commission must evaluate whether it fits the Copenhagen requirements.

The official also pointed out that the majority of this effort has been done by the Ukrainian government. "We have fulfilled almost 70% of our obligations under the Association Agreement. We have already become part of the European Union's energy market. We already have a visa-free regime with the European Union, we already have 70% of joint functioning conditions with the European Union," Stefanishyna remarked, as reported by Ukrinform. The European Commission also confirmed that Ukraine has completed the majority of the work that other nations have been doing for years in order to join the EU, she claimed.

'Technical review of Ukraine's EU membership application begins': Official

"In peacetime, it is the development of the country, its compliance with European norms, in our situation – the restoration of the country," Stefanishyna said, adding that the candidate status allows the country to amass huge funds in the form of multi-billion aid. Meanwhile, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of Ukraine's President's Office, declared that the technical review of Ukraine's EU membership application has begun.

EU membership to benefit Ukraine's militarily amid war

Last month, the EU summit was held in France to explore ways to bolster European defence and reduce reliance on Russian gas, oil, and coal. In the meeting, EU leaders also unanimously backed Ukraine in its battle against Russia, while also acknowledging Kyiv's European ambitions. Notably, EU membership will benefit Ukraine militarily since the bloc's members are obliged by a mutual defence provision that mandates them to assist a country if it is the victim of military aggression on its soil.

(Image: AP)