Ukraine Exposes Russia's Covert Operation; Presents Testimony Of A Prisoner Of War

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine enters Day 14 on Wednesday, a war of narratives is also being fought by both conflicting nations. The Ukrainian authorities in a fresh video claimed that Moscow is sending trained soldiers in lieu of civilians to fight the war on the battleground.

Exposing Kremlin’s tactics, Ukraine presented the testimony of a Prisoner of War, who confessed that he is a Russian soldier who has jumped the border as a student. In the video, the apprehended alleged Russian soldier spoke on camera that he was a part of a covert operation being conducted by the Russian Federation.

His testimony is being used by the Kyiv officials to denounce Russia further for their unprovoked aggression to devastate Ukraine. This comes at a time when the Russian tanks were seen invading Ukraine with the Soviet Union flags flying as a symbol of their domination. The war is being fought on various dimensions. It's not just a physical war anymore, but an information war is also happening alongside, where both the nations are trying to present their side to the global spectators.

The two-week-long unabated war has caused massive destruction in Ukraine, and many innocent people have lost their lives amid the ongoing conflict. Despite facing brutal sanctions, Russia is determined to not inch backwards without having its demands met.

US bans Russia's oil imports to paralyse Putin's war machine

Amid the escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, United States President Joe Biden announced his decision to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy on Tuesday. Banning all imports of Russian oil and fuel products, Biden said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy amid its invasion of Ukraine. Following this, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced that Britain will stop importing oil from Russia in support of Ukraine.

Announcing the ban on Russian oil, Biden claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries." Biden said, "We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us."

This came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday slammed the West for "not keeping its promises" to protect Ukraine against Russian attacks. He stated that the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled as of yet. The Ukrainian President further stated that the West shares responsibility for the deaths in Ukraine by refusing to support an obvious decision. His statement was said to be in response to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the West's refusal to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Image: Republic World/ AP