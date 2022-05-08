Ukraine Fears Massive Death Toll As Russian Troops Drop Bomb On School Shelter In Luhansk

As Russia's war against Ukraine continues to escalate, invading troops on Saturday launched a colossal strike on a school building in Luhansk, about 7 miles from the frontlines. According to the head of the Luhansk regional administration, Serhiy Hayday, at least 100 people were believed to be taking shelter from the Russian bombing in the village school in Bilohorivka. "Almost the entire village was hiding," Hayday stated, as quoted by CNN.

Speaking of the incident to regional media, Hayday feared that the missile strike has resulted in massive casualties. "Everyone did not evacuate. After the social club was hit, the school basement was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took chance on people," Hayday said, as per CNN. Governer Hayday informed emergency personnel have retrieved as many as 30 people from the debris.

Two found dead in Luhansk school strike: Report

At least two people were found dead by the rescue workers on Saturday, Novosti Donbassa reported, citing State Emergency Services of Ukraine. Images and videos surfaced on social media showing the school building turned into a heap of rubble. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the building as a result of the strikes. "At 8:12 p.m., the fire was extinguished. the work on dismantling the rubble has been suspended. The bodies of 2 people have been removed. The number of possible victims is being clarified," Ukraine State Emergency Services said in a statement, quoted by UNIAN News Agency.

Today russian invaders have dropped a bomb on a school in Bilohorovka, Luhansk region, where app. 90 locals were sheltering from air raids and artillery strikes. Around 30 of them were saved from under the rubble#StopRussiaNow pic.twitter.com/tlzA3UyMww — George Yeromin 🇺🇦 (@GYeromin) May 7, 2022

Rescue operations will resume on May 8. Speaking to Ukraine Pravda, Hayday described the Luhansk region as a "hot spot" of Russian attacks. His remarks came after two children were reportedly killed in shelling in the region, along with two others injured.

Ukraine evacuates civilians from Azovstal: Zelenskyy

Amid the barrage of cruise missile strikes on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and the besieged steel mill in Mariupol on Saturday, at least 300 civilians have been removed from the Azovstal metallurgical steel plant, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his late-night address on Saturday. The evacuation marked the end of the first phase through safe passages, which started a week ago with the help of the International Committee of Red Cross and the United Nations. However, as reported by the Associated Press, the condition of 2,000 Ukrainian defenders in the steel plant remains unknown after the regional administration lost communication with the steel plant earlier this week.

(Image: AP)