Ukraine: First Picture Of Stalled Evacuation In Mariupol Accessed Amid Ceasefire Violation

As war continues between Ukraine and Russia, the latter declared a ceasefire in Mariupol on Saturday in order to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. However, the Ukrainian media has now reported that the evacuation of civilians is cancelled as the Russians are not adhering to the agreed ceasefire. Visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network showed civilians thronging to a railway station in Mariupol for evacuation. However, Ukrainian authorities have now stated that the evacuation of the population is cancelled and will take place on another day.

Seven-hour long ceasefire begins in Mariupol, Volnovakha

Meanwhile, a seven-hour long ceasefire began in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities of Ukraine on Saturday in order to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and delivery of food and medicines, the Ukrainian media reported. In addition, the media also reported that the ceasefire is expected to aid the evacuation of 440,000 people of Mariupol and 21,000 people of Volnovakha.

"Temporary ceasefire begins in Mariupol and Volnovakha to set up humanitarian corridors. The corridors will serve to evacuate civilians and deliver food and medicine to the cities that have been cut off from the world by Russian attackers," tweeted The Kyiv Independent, a Ukraine media outlet. "The ceasefire is declared for 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. today. The evacuation of civilians is set to start at 11 a.m. Mariupol, of 440,000 people, and Volnovakha, of 21,000 people, have been largely cut off water, heat, and electricity," it tweeted

"Today, on 5 March at 10 AM-4 PM Moscow time, the Russian side declares a ceasefire and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha", the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters in Russia. The ministry also added that the humanitarian corridors and exit routes have been agreed upon with the Ukrainian side. The Mariupol-Nikolskoe-Rozovka-Pologi-Orekhov-Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor, said the authorities of Mariupol, quoted Sputnik

Earlier, Mykhailo Podoliyak, the advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, informed that humanitarian evacuation corridors are being prepared for opening in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

"In Mariupol and Volnovakha, humanitarian evacuation corridors are being prepared for opening, columns are being formed from those who are subject to evacuation. The parties temporarily ceased fire in the area of the corridors...," he tweeted

With ANI inputs