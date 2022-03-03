In the midst of Russian invasion, Ukraine's flag was hoisted at the immensely suffering and gallant city of Bucha, which is a part of the Kyiv Oblast region. It is worth mentioning that videos depicting Russian movement and aggressiveness in the same region had already surfaced online.

Furthermore, the Russian Defence Ministry had previously released videos of Russian aggression in Bucha. The hoisting of the Ukrainian flag, on the other hand, represents the city's resiliency and the fact that Kyiv is still not under Russian control.

Moscow ready for negotiations but will continue to destroy Ukraine's military equipment

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Thursday that Moscow is ready for negotiations to halt the conflict in Ukraine, but that the country's military equipment will be destroyed first. The Russian side presented their demands to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week, according to Lavrov, and is now waiting for Kyiv's answer in Thursday's meeting. He went on to say that the West has been continuously arming, training, and establishing bases in Ukraine in order to transform it into a bulwark against Russia.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has opened an investigation that could target senior officials suspected of war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, citing a rising civilian death toll and significant property devastation. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced the investigation late Wednesday night after receiving requests from dozens of the court's member states. "Our work in the collection of evidence has now begun," Khan said after telling the court's judges of his intention to open a probe into both sides of the incident.

Russia endorsing exiled former Ukrainian President to lead the country: Report

Furthermore, as Russia advances deeper into Ukraine, allegations have arisen that the Russian government is endorsing exiled former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to lead the crisis-hit Ukraine if the current leadership falls. According to sources, Russia intends to install Yanukovych as Ukraine's next president, despite the fact that he has been removed from office twice. The Kyiv Independent tweeted that the former president was being prepped by the Kremlin for a special occasion, citing a report by the Ukrayinska Pravda, an online daily.

