Ukraine FM Asks UN To Clarify On Reports Of Banning 'war' & 'invasion' Words Among Staff

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has reacted to reports suggesting that United Nations has banned staff from using words like 'war' and 'invasion' in connection to the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Stating that the UN's reputation is at stake, he urged the global body to reports if they are false.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said, "It’s hard to believe that the UN could essentially impose the same kind of censorship as the Kremlin imposes inside Russia now by banning the use of words ‘war’ and ‘invasion’ among UN staff. I urge the UN to swiftly refute such reports if they are false. UN reputation at stake."

According to reports, the UN communications department instructed the staff to not describe the situation as 'war' or 'invasion' at a time when Russia's invasion has killed hundreds of civilians and forced 2 million to flee the war-hit country.

“[Use] ‘conflict’ or ‘military offensive’ and NOT ‘war’ or ‘invasion’ when referring to the situation in Ukraine," the purported screen grabs of the email going viral on social media claimed. “Do NOT add the Ukrainian flag to personal or official social media accounts or websites,” it added.

Ukraine says 400 civilian deaths recorded

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday put out new estimates of casualties and damage from the Russian war, saying Russia's 'special military operation' has killed 38 children and injured more than 70.

He said that at least 400 civilian casualties have been reported and 800 injuries, waring that these data are definitely incomplete. He also accused Moscow of destroying more than 200 Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals and 1,500 residential buildings.

He evaluated some 10,000 foreign students, notably from India, China and the Persian Gulf are stuck by the fighting and described attacks on British and Swiss journalists.