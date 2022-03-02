Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday noted that Kyiv is ready is for the second round of negotiations with Russia but stressed that it is not ready to adopt ultimatums. As per reports, the second session of peace talks will take place in Belarus' Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

The first round of negotiations took place in Belarus' Gomel Region on Monday. The sides wandered through all agenda topics in detail and found several points where similar stances could be projected and agreed to continue the negotiation process, according to Russian delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky.

Russia says it's ready for fresh talks with Ukraine on Wednesday evening

A Kremlin spokesperson Wednesday stated that today evening, a Russian delegation will be ready to continue talks with Ukrainian officials regarding the war in Kyiv. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that in the second half of the day, Russia's delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators. However, he did not indicate where the talks could take place.

As mentioned above, the first round of talks on resolving the Ukraine-Russia crisis was held near the Belarus-Ukraine border on Monday wherein Ukraine has demanded the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and an immediate ceasefire. While Russia's plans were not immediately known, Putin, in a call to French President Emmanuel Macron said that settlement is possible with Ukraine's denazification and demilitarisation and recognition of Crimea. He had also demanded the war-struck country to adopt neutral status.

Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia continues its military offensive against Ukraine, the West has tightened its economic noose around Moscow. The Putin administration has claimed that its forces have taken control of the first major city, Kherson, in the south. In a televised statement, defence ministry official Igor Konashenkov said that Russian divisions of the Armed forces have assumed full control of the regional centre of Kherson. Additionally, Russia has launched missile strikes in several cities.

Furthermore, Russian paratroopers landed in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine with a 1.4 million population. The city mayor reported that Russian forces had attacked the residential neighbourhoods, which were constantly blasted as the combat became more ferocious.