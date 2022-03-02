Ukraine FM Condemns Attack Near Holocaust Memorial, Calls For 'DePutinization Of World'

Amid the devastating situation in several cities of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter and accused Russians of repeating the history by attacking Kyiv TV tower on Tuesday. While explaining the series of deadly explosions that rocked the TV tower, he said that the Russian missile hit the structure which was located on the territory of Babyn Yar.

Notably, he was referring to the 1941 Babyn Yar massacre in which more than 32,000 Jewish people were killed by Nazi occupiers during their ill-fated Russian campaign 'Mission Barbarossa' against the Soviet Union in World War II. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister reiterated that the Russian Nazis strike the same land to exterminate Ukrainians that they had some 80 years ago.

"Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric," he wrote. According to Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations, the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded. The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, which is a couple miles from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings.

Kuleba appeals to "dePutinize" the world

In an earlier tweet, Kuleba called on all states and international organizations to join Ukraine in "deputinizing" the world-- which means ending Putin’s influence in politics and other spheres. "Following barbaric attacks on our cities and the murder of 16 Ukrainian children, I call on all states and international organizations to join Ukraine in deputinizing the world: ending Putin’s influence in politics, diplomacy, business, sports, culture, research & other spheres," he said. Notably, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took to Twitter and reported the incident of the Kyiv TV tower explosion.

It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing a full-scale invasion of Russian forces since February 24, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a military operation against its neighbouring country, Ukraine. According to Kyiv's Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko, at least ten people were killed and 35 others were injured after a rocket hit Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv on Tuesday. As per Herashchenko, the building was hit by a cruise missile.

Image: AP