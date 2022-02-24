As Ukraine continues to witness full-blown devastation after Russia launched 'special military operations' to invade the country, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin's hostile moves have plunged Europe into the darkest time since 1939. Kuleba, who has asserted that Kyiv will adamantly retaliate Kremlin’s aggression, urged the global community to impose stringent sanctions against Russia.

Pleading for global support, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister has been consistently demanding its allies to support Ukraine with military equipment and finances to counter Russia’s invasion.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba wrote, "Right now, Putin is plunging Europe into its darkest time since 1939. Any government hoping to sit this out is naïve. Don’t repeat mistakes of the past. Hit Russia with severe sanctions now. Help Ukraine with military and financial support. Together we can Stop Russian Aggression.”

Earlier in the day, he decried Russia’s claims that Moscow is ‘demilitarising’ Ukraine and alleged that it was a ‘full-scale attack’ by Kremlin.

“No, this is not a Russian invasion only in the east of Ukraine, but a full-scale attack from multiple directions.” He further iterated that the “Ukrainian defence has not collapsed. Ukrainian army took the fight. Ukraine stands with both feet on the ground & continues to defend itself.”

"Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding back the Russian aggressor's offensive."

Besides, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny had remarked that "Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding back the Russian aggressor's offensive."

“In the Chernihiv region, the enemy was stopped. Heavy fighting is taking place in the Kharkiv area and in the area of ​​the Joint Forces operation. 4 tanks of the occupiers were burned on the bypass road of Kharkiv. The forces of our troops returned the city of MARIUPOL and HAPPINESS to full control. At least 6 planes, 2 helicopters and dozens of enemy armoured vehicles were destroyed. About 50 Russian occupiers were killed in the Happiness area. The situation in the Kherson direction is difficult, but Ukraine's defence forces are repelling the aggressor,” he had added.

Russia initiates full-blown offensive against Ukraine

The Russian attack in Ukraine's separatist region Donbass commenced after Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unanticipated TV announcement declared the commencement of ‘special military operations in Ukraine’s breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

Post Vladimir Putin’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared the imposition of 'Martial law' across the country and asked the citizens to remain at home and stay calm. Russia had bombed several cities in Ukraine including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv. As per the latest information, around 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the attacks by Russian troops.

