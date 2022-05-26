Ukraine FM Dials French Counterpart, Underscores Need To Ramp Up Sanctions Against Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Wednesday, held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna. As the ongoing conflict in Ukraine entered its fourth month, Kuleba appreciated France’s ‘steadfast’ support of his conflict-hit country. However, he said that both the leaders agreed on the need to ramp up sanctions to pressurise Russia, including an oil embargo.

During the conversation, both the leaders also deliberated upon the status of Ukraine on its accession to the European Union. Last week, President Emmanuel Macron has informed that Ukraine's application for European Union membership will be examined and discussed at the meeting in June Kuleba also said that he was looking forward to welcoming Colonna to Ukraine.

Just last week, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pledged more weapons to Ukraine as the barbaric Russian war in the ex-Soviet nation entered day 84. Speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over a phone call, Macron reaffirmed Paris' determination to respond to the needs requested by Kyiv- particularly defence pieces of equipment, humanitarian aid, economic and financial support, fuel, and support for justice. The French President told his Ukrainian counterpart that he would intensify weapons delivery "in the coming days," Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth month

As the battle for Kyiv’s sovereignty entered its fourth month, the Russian defence ministry promised safe corridors to allow foreign ships to leave Balck Sea Ports. Additionally, it also promised a safe corridor to allow ships to leave the ports of Mariupol, which has long been engulfed in conflict. Meanwhile, a delegation from Finland and Sweden went to Turkey for NATO talks. Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his opposition to their bid for NATO accession.

Macron discusses security guarantees with Zelenskyy

Last week, Macron highlighted that he discussed the potential security guarantees Paris was willing to offer Ukraine "within the framework of an international agreement to ensure respect for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Under his leadership, France has delivered over 800 tonnes of humanitarian assistance since the war began in Ukraine on February 24. Last week, France delivered 13 vehicles for emergency services to Ukraine. For lethal weapons, Paris has delivered cutting-edge Caesar cannons to Ukraine.

(Image: AP)