Ukraine FM Dmytro Kuleba Lambasts Johnson & Johnson, Asks To Pull Out Of Russia

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday lambasted US-based Pharmaceutical company, Jonson & Johnson, for not halting operations and pulling out of Moscow, claiming they were "making blood profits." In an emotional tweet, Ukrainian FM wrote: "Their taxes allow Russian war machines to murder innocent Ukrainian men, women, children, and elderly. Johnson & Johnson must change their minds. Do the right thing. Choose humanity, not war crimes."

Kuleba demanded that the world should fully isolate Russia, expel the ambassadors, impose the oil embargo and "ruin Moscow's economy" for invading Ukraine and launching fierce assaults on the civilians.

Ukraine's foreign minister's tweet came after Russian forces brutally destroyed the Drama Theater in Mariupol, which served as a bomb shelter for hundreds of people but mostly women and children. “These are the ruins of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians hid. An inhuman Russian war crime. I want to ask multinational companies still working with or in Russia: how can you keep doing business with them? How can you feed, serve, and pay those who did this?” he wrote. He then released an address to the companies still conducting business with Russia, seeking immediate stoppage citing Russia's war atrocities.

By refusing to pull out of Russia, Jonson & Johnson chose to make blood profits. Their taxes allow Russian war machine to murder innocent Ukrainian men, women, children, and elderly. Johnson & Johnson must change their minds. Do the right thing. Choose humanity, not war crimes. pic.twitter.com/RwlCUWQmbE — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 21, 2022

These are the ruins of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians hid. Inhuman Russian war crime. I want to ask multinational companies still working with or in Russia: how can you keep doing business with them? How can you feed, serve, and pay those who did this? pic.twitter.com/TCt9EzhKtU — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 19, 2022

Ukraine demands multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia

Earlier too, Kuleba derided Dutch energy giant Shell for purchasing the Russian crude oil at a bargain price despite the Russian forces having been involved in launching all-out assaults on Kyiv’s civilian population. Kuleba demanded that all giant multinational companies must cut business ties with President Vladimir Putin-led Russia. In an angry tweet, Ukraine’s foreign minister had said: “Doesn’t Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you? I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia.” In a response statement, Shell had then confirmed that it did make the purchase on Friday, adding that it had 'no alternative’ and it was “a difficult choice to make.”

Ever since the onset of Russia's brutal invasion on Ukraine, dozens of foreign businesses and leading MNCs have shut down operations in Moscow. Major western brands, including Apple, ExxonMobil, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, motorbike brand Harley-Davidson, General Motors, truck manufacturers Volvo and Daimler Truck Holding, KFC and Pizza Hut, along with Mothercare, Heineken and Universal Music Group and several others shut down the business and suspended all investment in Russia.

IMAGE: AP