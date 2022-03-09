As Ukraine's war with Russia continue to intensify and entered its fourteenth day, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lamented that the barbaric offensive launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the entire Europe in danger. The Ukrainian minister further urged Russia to end the ongoing conflict immediately. He also claimed that the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (CNPP) has been completely cut off from the electrical grid owing to the actions of the Russian invaders. "CNPP lost all electric supply. I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that Chernobyl NPP is powered by reserve diesel generators with a 48-hour capacity. Afterwards, the storage facility's cooling systems for spent nuclear fuel will shut down, potentially resulting in radiation leaks, Kuleba warned. Notably, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also reported that remote data transmission from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's safety control systems had been lost.

Chernobyl NPP disconnected from the power grid

As per National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom, the blackout of all nuclear facilities in the exclusion zone is linked to the damage to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant's 750 kV transmission line. It further stated that Spent Fuel Storage Facility 1 holds about 20,000 spent fuel assemblies and they require constant cooling, which is only achievable if electricity is available. "The pumps will not produce cooling if electricity is not available. As a result, the spent fuel temperature rises, releasing radioactive chemicals into the environment. A radioactive cloud can be transferred to other parts of Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and many other European countries by the wind," the company added, as per Interfax news agency.

Russia holds over 400,000 people hostage in Mariupol: Kuleba

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister also accused Russia of taking more than 400,000 people hostage in Mariupol, blocking humanitarian aid as well as evacuation programmes. He also stated that there has been indiscriminate shelling in the region and almost 3,000 newborn babies in need of urgent medicine and food. "I urge the world to act! Force Russia to stop its barbaric war on civilians and babies! [sic]," he tweeted. It is worth mentioning here that the situation continues to worsen in the war-torn nation since the Russian military launched a full-scale operation on February 24.

